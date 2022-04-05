 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
  • Transgene: Availability of Preparatory Documents for the Combined General Meeting of May 25, 2022

Transgene: Availability of Preparatory Documents for the Combined General Meeting of May 25, 2022
information fournie par Boursorama CP05/04/2022 à 17:45

Strasbourg, France, April 5, 2022, 5:45 p.m. CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies, announced that the documentation related to the Combined General Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary sessions) of Transgene’s shareholders is available.

The notice of meeting, comprising the agenda and the draft resolutions was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) n° 39 of April 1st, 2022.

These notices include information on how to attend and vote at the General Meeting.

The General Meeting will be broadcast live on the Company’s website (http://www.transgene.fr under “Investors - Shareholders’ Meeting”) and the video will also be available later within the time period provided for by the regulations.

.../...

