Transgene Appoints Seasoned Industry Executive Emmanuelle Quilès to Board of Directors as Independent Director

Strasbourg, France, July 9, 2025, 5:45 p.m. CET — Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of Emmanuelle Quilès as an independent Director to its Board of Directors. She succeeds Philippe Archinard, who is retiring from the Board.



Emmanuelle Quilès brings more than 25 years of experience in strategic leadership roles across the global pharmaceutical industry. Until recently, Emmanuelle Quilès served as Worldwide Vice President for Cardiovascular, Metabolism and Pulmonary Hypertension at Janssen Global Commercial Strategy Organization (Johnson & Johnson).



The Board of Directors voted to appoint Emmanuelle Quilès to serve the remainder of Philippe Archinard’s term, that is until the 2026 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting. This appointment is effective from July 9, 2025.



.../...