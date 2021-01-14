Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Transgene Appoints Gaëlle Stadtler as Director of Human Resources
Boursorama CP14/01/2021 à 18:00

Strasbourg, France, January 14, 2021, 06:00 pm CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, today announces the appointment of Gaëlle Stadtler as Director of Human Resources. Gaëlle is joining the Executive Committee and will directly report to Hedi Ben Brahim, Chairman and CEO of Transgene.

Commenting on this appointment, Hedi Ben Brahim said: "Given therapeutic innovation is a globally competitive endeavor, it is critical that Transgene continues to have access to highly skilled and committed employees capable of designing novel immunotherapies that can significantly improve the treatment of solid tumors. In her new role as Director of Human Resources, Gaëlle Stadtler's mission is to continue developing the skills of our 150 employees, to attract and retain talent and to support an innovative corporate culture that is central to our success."

.../...

Valeurs associées

TRANSGENE
Euronext Paris +2.68%

