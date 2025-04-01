Transgene Appoints Chief Technical Officer (CTO) to Power Future Innovations

Dr. Simone Steiner will focus on improving the manufacturing processes of individualized immunotherapies based on myvac® platform





Strasbourg, France, April 1, 2025, 5:45 p.m. CET — Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech compa-ny that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Simone Steiner, PhD, as Chief Technical Officer (CTO), effective immedi-ately.



Dr. Steiner will be responsible for manufacturing and process development for Transgene’s innovative immunotherapy product pipeline. She will further lead the optimization of the manufacturing process for individualized neoantigen therapeutic vaccines. Simone Steiner will also be involved in the development of potential new candidates based on the myvac® platform, and in a second clinical study planned to start in Q4 2025.



Dr. Steiner reports to Chairman and CEO, Alessandro Riva, and is a member of the Executive Committee.



.../...