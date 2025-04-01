 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Fermer
APR 25 CAC 40 Index (10x)
7 883,50
+1,03%
  2. Aide
  2. Aide
Plus de 40000 produits accessibles à 0€ de frais de courtage
Découvrir Boursomarkets
APR 25 CAC 40 Index (10x)
7 883,50
+1,03%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120

Transgene Appoints Chief Technical Officer (CTO) to Power Future Innovations
information fournie par Boursorama CP 01/04/2025 à 17:45

Dr. Simone Steiner will focus on improving the manufacturing processes of individualized immunotherapies based on myvac® platform


Strasbourg, France, April 1, 2025, 5:45 p.m. CET — Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech compa-ny that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Simone Steiner, PhD, as Chief Technical Officer (CTO), effective immedi-ately.

Dr. Steiner will be responsible for manufacturing and process development for Transgene’s innovative immunotherapy product pipeline. She will further lead the optimization of the manufacturing process for individualized neoantigen therapeutic vaccines. Simone Steiner will also be involved in the development of potential new candidates based on the myvac® platform, and in a second clinical study planned to start in Q4 2025.

Dr. Steiner reports to Chairman and CEO, Alessandro Riva, and is a member of the Executive Committee.

.../...

Valeurs associées

TRANSGENE
0,6600 EUR Euronext Paris 0,00%

0 commentaire

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer

A lire aussi

Mes listes

Cette liste ne contient aucune valeur.

Pages les plus populaires

L'offre BoursoBank