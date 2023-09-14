Transgene Announces Upcoming Investor Meetings

Strasbourg, September 14, 2023 - 05:45 pm CET



TRANSGENE (Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announces that Management will participate in several investor events, as set out below.



• Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, New York, USA: September 26, 2023

• Investor Access Forum, Paris, France: October 9, 2023

• HealthTech Innovation Days 2023, Paris, France: October 24 & 25, 2023





Next scheduled financial communication

First Half 2023 Financial Results

September 20, 2023, after trading hours – The company will host a conference call at 6:00 pm CET



.../...