Transgene Announces Upcoming Investor Meetings

Strasbourg, France, April 12, 2021, 05:45 pm CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, today announces that Management will participate in the upcoming investor events set out below:



- SmallCap Event - Digital event

14 & 15 April 2021



- KEMPEN LIFE SCIENCES CONFERENCE - 2021 Thematic Virtual Series

21 April 2021 - Immuno and Targeted Oncology



- Spring European Midcap Event - Digital event

22 & 23 June 2021



.../...