Transgene Announces Upcoming Investor Meetings

TRANSGENE (Paris: TNG) today announces that Management will participate in several investor events in January and February 2023, as set out below.



Transgene will meet institutional investors at the 12th Annual LifeSci Advisors Corporate Access Event and at BIO Partnering at JPM in San Francisco from January 9 to 12, 2023, in conjunction with the J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference.



The Company will also attend:

• 26th ODDO BHF Forum (virtual): January 9-10, 2023;

• Invest Securities Biomed Forum: January 24, 2023;

• Degroof Petercam’s Virtual Healthcare Conference: January 27, 2023;

• BIO CEO & Investor Forum (New York): February 6-9, 2023.



.../...