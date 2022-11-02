 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Transgene Announces Positive Interim Analysis Results of Phase II Trial Evaluating TG4001 + Avelumab vs Avelumab in HPV-Positive Anogenital Cancers
information fournie par Boursorama CP02/11/2022 à 17:45

Based on promising progression-free survival (PFS) interim analysis, trial to continue and an optimized number of patients to be randomized in the trial

Management to host webcast presentation of the interim results today, November 2, 2022 at 6 p.m. CET / 1 p.m. EST

Strasbourg, France, November 2, 2022, 5:45 pm CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, today announces that following an interim analysis of its randomized controlled Phase II clinical study comparing TG4001 in combination with avelumab to avelumab alone in patients with HPV16-positive anogenital tumors (NCT: 03260023), the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) has recommended the study continue.

