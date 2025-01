Transgene Announces Financial Calendar for 2025

Strasbourg (France), January 14, 2025, 5:45 p.m. CET—Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, announces its financial reporting dates for 2025:



March 27, 2025: 2024 Fiscal Year Results



April 24, 2025: First Quarter 2025 Financial Results



May 15, 2025: Annual Shareholders' Meeting



September 16, 2025: First Half 2025 Financial Results



November 4, 2025: Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results