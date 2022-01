Transgene Announces Financial Calendar for 2022

Strasbourg, January 6th, 2022 - 05:45 pm CET



TRANSGENE (Paris: TNG) today announced its financial reporting dates for 2022:



March 16, 2022: 2021 Fiscal Year Results



May 10, 2022: First Quarter 2022 Financial Results



May 25, 2022: Annual Shareholders' Meeting



September 14, 2022: First Half 2022 Financial Results



November 7, 2022: Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results



Contacts

Transgene:

Jean-Philippe Del

Chief Financial Officer

+33 (0)3 88 27 91 00

investorrelations@transgene.fr



Media Transgene:

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting

David Dible/Sylvie Berrebi

+44 (0)7714 306525

transgene@medistrava.com



