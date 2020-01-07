Transgene and NEC Start Two Clinical Trials with TG4050, an individualized AI-Powered Cancer Vaccine for Ovarian and Head & Neck Cancers

- TG4050 moves therapeutic vaccination into the digital age: combines Transgene's expertise in viral vectors with NEC's cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities- Novel immunotherapy is fully tailored to each individual by generating an immune response that targets highly specific patient tumor mutations- First patients enrolled in two Phase 1 trials at the Mayo Clinic and Toulouse OncopoleStrasbourg, France & Tokyo, Japan, January 7, 2020, 7:30 a.m. CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, and NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701), a leader in IT and network technologies, today announced that the first patients have been enrolled in the first-in-human trials evaluating TG4050, an individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac(TM) technology and powered by NEC's cutting-edge AI capabilities. In these Phase 1 trials, TG4050 is being administered to patients with head and neck cancer who have a high risk of relapse after surgery and patients with ovarian cancer after surgery and adjuvant therapy.