Transgene and NEC Start Two Clinical Trials with TG4050, an individualized AI-Powered Cancer Vaccine for Ovarian and Head & Neck Cancers
Boursorama•07/01/2020 à 07:30
- TG4050 moves therapeutic vaccination into the digital age: combines Transgene's expertise in viral vectors with NEC's cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities
- Novel immunotherapy is fully tailored to each individual by generating an immune response that targets highly specific patient tumor mutations
- First patients enrolled in two Phase 1 trials at the Mayo Clinic and Toulouse Oncopole
Strasbourg, France & Tokyo, Japan, January 7, 2020, 7:30 a.m. CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, and NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701), a leader in IT and network technologies, today announced that the first patients have been enrolled in the first-in-human trials evaluating TG4050, an individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac(TM) technology and powered by NEC's cutting-edge AI capabilities. In these Phase 1 trials, TG4050 is being administered to patients with head and neck cancer who have a high risk of relapse after surgery and patients with ovarian cancer after surgery and adjuvant therapy.
Strasbourg, France & Tokyo, Japan, January 7, 2020, 7:30 a.m. CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, and NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701), a leader in IT and network technologies, today announced that the first patients have been enrolled in the first-in-human trials evaluating TG4050, an individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac(TM) technology and powered by NEC's cutting-edge AI capabilities. In these Phase 1 trials, TG4050 is being administered to patients with head and neck cancer who have a high risk of relapse after surgery and patients with ovarian cancer after surgery and adjuvant therapy.
Le présent article est rédigé par Boursorama. Cet article ne doit en aucun cas s'apparenter à un conseil en investissement ou une recommandation d'acheter, de vendre ou de continuer à détenir un investissement. Boursorama ne saurait être tenue responsable d'une décision d'investissement ou de désinvestissement sur la base de cet article.
