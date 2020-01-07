Nikkei 225
23 204.86
0.00%
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
    3. Connexion
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
    3. Connexion
Espace Membre Boursorama

Erreur d'authentification

Vous êtes authentifié. Nous chargeons votre espace membre.

Mot de passe oublié ?

Nouveau sur Boursorama ? Devenez membre

Identifiant/Mot de passe oublié
Si vous êtes Membre de la Communauté Boursorama, veuillez indiquer l'adresse email que vous avez fournie lors de votre enregistrement pour recevoir votre identifiant et/ou ré-initialiser votre mot de passe :

Nouveau sur Boursorama ? Devenez membre

Fermer

Nikkei 225
23 204.86
0.00%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120
  • Accueil
  • Bourse
  • Actualités
  • Transgene and NEC Start Two Clinical Trials with TG4050, an individualized AI-Powered Cancer Vaccine for Ovarian and Head & Neck Cancers

Transgene and NEC Start Two Clinical Trials with TG4050, an individualized AI-Powered Cancer Vaccine for Ovarian and Head & Neck Cancers
Boursorama07/01/2020 à 07:30

- TG4050 moves therapeutic vaccination into the digital age: combines Transgene's expertise in viral vectors with NEC's cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities
- Novel immunotherapy is fully tailored to each individual by generating an immune response that targets highly specific patient tumor mutations
- First patients enrolled in two Phase 1 trials at the Mayo Clinic and Toulouse Oncopole


Strasbourg, France & Tokyo, Japan, January 7, 2020, 7:30 a.m. CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, and NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701), a leader in IT and network technologies, today announced that the first patients have been enrolled in the first-in-human trials evaluating TG4050, an individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac(TM) technology and powered by NEC's cutting-edge AI capabilities. In these Phase 1 trials, TG4050 is being administered to patients with head and neck cancer who have a high risk of relapse after surgery and patients with ovarian cancer after surgery and adjuvant therapy.

Valeurs associées

TRANSGENE
Euronext Paris -1.24%
Le présent article est rédigé par Boursorama. Cet article ne doit en aucun cas s'apparenter à un conseil en investissement ou une recommandation d'acheter, de vendre ou de continuer à détenir un investissement. Boursorama ne saurait être tenue responsable d'une décision d'investissement ou de désinvestissement sur la base de cet article.

0 commentaire

Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer

Mes listes

Une erreur est survenue pendant le chargement de la liste

valeur

dernier

var.
BoursoramaBanque_BLANC
Pages les plus populaires
Contacts
L'offre Boursorama Banque
Liens utiles

Les Risques en Bourse

Fermer