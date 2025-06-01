Transgene and NEC Present Durable Disease-Free Survival and Sustained T Cell Responses at 24 Months with Individualized Cancer Vaccine TG4050

All patients in the treatment arm remain disease-free after a minimum of 2-year follow-up in the randomized Phase I trial in resected HPV-negative locally advanced head and neck cancer – Demonstrating clinical proof of principle for TG4050

Single agent TG4050 induced long-lasting neoantigen-specific CD8+ T cell responses

Treatment was well-tolerated with no unexpected safety signals

Data presented during rapid oral session at ASCO 2025





Conference call scheduled on Friday June 6, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. CET (in English). See details below







Strasbourg, France & Tokyo, Japan, June 1st, 2025, 7:15 p.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, and NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701), a leader in IT, network and AI technologies, have presented new positive data on TG4050 in a rapid oral presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.



.../...