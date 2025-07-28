 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Transgene and BioInvent to Present Updated Data on Armed Oncolytic virus BT-001, at ESMO 2025
information fournie par Boursorama CP 28/07/2025 à 08:30

Poster presentation of updated data on BT-001 from the Phase I part of the ongoing Phase I/IIa study in solid tumors


Strasbourg, France, and Lund, Sweden, July 28, 2025, 8:30 a.m. CEST – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, and BioInvent International AB (“BioInvent”) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, will jointly present a poster on updated data from the Phase I part of the Phase I/IIa study of BT-001 at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Meeting. ESMO will take place in Berlin, Germany, from October 17 to 21, 2025.

Poster details
Title: “Updated clinical results of BT-001, an oncolytic virus expressing an anti-CTLA4 mAb, administered in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors.”
Abstract number: 2828
Authors: C. Lebbe, R. Bahleda, E. Ezine, B. Baroudjian, M. Sakkal, E. Rowinski, A. Vinceneux, S. Champiat, K. Bidet Huang, N. Stojkowitz, H. Makhloufi, A. Sadoun, A. Ropenga, M. Semmrich, A. McAllister, M. Chisamore, P. Cassier

The abstract will be available on ESMO’s website on October 13, 2025, at 00:05 CEST.

.../...

