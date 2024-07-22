 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Plus de 40 000 produits accessibles à 0€ de frais de courtage
Découvrir Boursomarkets
CAC 40
7 583,54
+0,65%
  2. Aide
  2. Aide
Fermer
CAC 40
7 583,54
+0,65%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120

Transgene and BioInvent to Present Poster on Oncolytic Virus, BT-001, at ESMO 2024
information fournie par Boursorama CP 22/07/2024 à 08:50

Strasbourg, France, and Lund, Sweden, July 22, 2024, 8:00 a.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, and BioInvent International AB (“BioInvent”) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, will jointly present a poster on initial clinical results from the Phase I part of the ongoing randomized Phase I/IIa trial of BT-001 at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Meeting. ESMO will take place in Barcelona, Spain, from September 13 to 17, 2024.
...
The abstract will be available on ESMO’s website on September 9, 2024, at 0:05 a.m. CEST.
.../...

Valeurs associées

TRANSGENE
1,12 EUR Euronext Paris +0,18%

0 commentaire

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer

Mes listes

Cette liste ne contient aucune valeur.

Pages les plus populaires

L'offre BoursoBank