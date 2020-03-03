Transgene and BioInvent to Present Data on BT-001, an Oncolytic Virus Encoding for an Anti-CTLA4 Antibody, at Upcoming Congresses

Oncolytic Virus Design and Preclinical Data to be Presented at ESMO TAT, IO Summit Europe, Keystone Symposium and AACR 2020



Comprehensive Data Package Supports Pending Clinical Trial Application for the First-in-Human Study of BT-001







Strasbourg (France) and Lund (Sweden), March 3, 2020, 8:30 a.m. CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, and BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (OMXS: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announce that they will be presenting preclinical data on BT-001 at several upcoming scientific congresses in March and April 2020.



Transgene and BioInvent have submitted the first clinical trial application for BT-001, and the first-in-human trial is expected to start before the end of 2020 in Europe and the USA.



.../...