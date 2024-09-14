 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Transgene and BioInvent’s Oncolytic Virus BT-001 Shows Promising Antitumor Activity in Ongoing Phase I/IIa Trial in Solid Tumors that Failed Previous Treatments
information fournie par Boursorama CP 14/09/2024 à 09:05

Preliminary data presented at ESMO 2024 demonstrate that BT-001 induces tumor regression in patients who failed previous anti-PD(L)-1 treatment

In a patient with a heavily pretreated leiomyosarcoma, BT-001 was able to modulate the tumor microenvironment, turning a “cold” tumor to “hot”, enhancing the potential of T cell infiltration and a shift to PD(L)-1 positivity

Early signs of efficacy with clinical responses observed with BT-001 in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), in 2 of 6 patients who failed previous treatment


Strasbourg, France, and Lund, Sweden, September 14, 2024, 9:05 a.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, and BioInvent International AB (“BioInvent”) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announce new initial data from their ongoing Phase I/IIa study on the multifunctional oncolytic virus BT-001, demonstrating antitumor activity in patients who failed previous treatments.


.../...

1,06 EUR Euronext Paris +1,73%

