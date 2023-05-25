Transgene and BioInvent report positive Phase Ia data on oncolytic virus BT-001 in solid tumors

Treatment of all Phase Ia cohorts in monotherapy completed with no safety concerns



Stabilization of injected lesions in 11/18 patients



An independent Safety Review Committee has approved initiation of the combination trial with pembrolizumab



Strasbourg, France, and Lund, Sweden, May 25, 2023, 7:30 am CEST – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, and BioInvent International AB (“BioInvent”) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announce positive Phase Ia data on the oncolytic virus BT-001 for the treatment of solid tumors.

Treatment with single agent BT-001 in 18 patients has now been completed with no safety concerns reported. Patients had at least one accessible superficial lesion and were studied in three dose-escalating cohorts. BT-001 stabilized the injected lesions in eleven patients in total: two at the 106 pfu dose (n=6), five at 107 pfu (n=6) and four at 108 pfu (n=6). Furthermore, objective antitumor activity, defined as decrease of injected lesion size of 50% or more, was observed in one patient in the 106 pfu cohort (n=6) and one patient in the 107 pfu cohort (n=6).