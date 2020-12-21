Transgene and BioInvent receive CTA approval for Phase 1/2a trial of oncolytic virus BT-001 in solid tumors

Strasbourg, France and Lund, Sweden - December 21, 2020 - 8:30 a.m. CET- Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, and BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (OMXS: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announced they have received regulatory approval in Belgium for a clinical trial application (CTA) for a Phase 1/2a study of the novel oncolytic Vaccinia virus BT-001. Delivering the anti-CTLA4 antibody directly to the tumor microenvironment will allow a local therapeutic activity and will thus greatly increase the safety and tolerability profile of the monoclonal antibody by reducing systemic exposure.



BT-001 is a best-in-class oncolytic Vaccinia virus. It has been generated using Transgene's Invir.IO(TM) platform and its patented large-capacity VVcopTK-RR- oncolytic virus, which has been engineered to encode both a Treg-depleting human recombinant anti-CTLA4 antibody generated by BioInvent's proprietary n-CoDeR®/F.I.R.S.T(TM) platforms, and the human GM-CSF cytokine. By selectively targeting the tumor microenvironment, BT-001 is expected to elicit a much stronger and more effective antitumoral response.

