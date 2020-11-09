Transgene and BioInvent present data on next generation oncolytic virus BT-001 at the SITC 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting
Strasbourg, France and Lund, Sweden - November 9, 2020 - 6:00 p.m. CET- Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, and BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (OMXS: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today present new data on BT-001, a novel oncolytic vaccinia virus armed with a Treg-depleting human recombinant anti-CTLA4 antibody and GM-CSF to target the tumor microenvironment, in the SITC abstract "BT-001, an oncolytic vaccinia virus armed with a Treg-depleting human recombinant anti-CTLA4 antibody and GM-CSF to target the tumor microenvironment" (Abstract number: 594).
