  • Transgene and BioInvent joint paper on BT-001 wins JITC “Best Oncolytic and Local Immunotherapy Paper” Award for 2022

Transgene and BioInvent joint paper on BT-001 wins JITC “Best Oncolytic and Local Immunotherapy Paper” Award for 2022
information fournie par Boursorama CP14/11/2022 à 08:00

Winning paper demonstrates potential of vectorized novel CTLA-4 targeting antibodies and was highlighted at SITC 2022

Reaffirms potential of BT-001, an oncolytic virus co-developed by Transgene and BioInvent currently in a Phase I/IIa trial

Strasbourg, France, November 14, 2022, 08:00 am CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, and BioInvent International AB (“BioInvent”) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announced that a paper co-authored by researchers from Transgene and BioInvent is the recipient of this year’s Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC) “Best Oncolytic and Local Immunotherapy Paper” Award. The paper on BT-001 was highlighted at the annual Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) conference being held November 8-12, 2022 in Boston, MA.

