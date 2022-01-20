 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Transgene and BioInvent Joint JITC Publication Demonstrates the Potential of BT-001 Oncolytic Virus to provide therapeutic benefit beyond current anti-PD1/ anti-CTLA-4 immune checkpoint blockade
20/01/2022

Preclinical proof-of-concept data published in the January 20, 2022 edition of the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC).

Strasbourg, France, and Lund, Sweden, January 20, 2022, 8:00 am CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, and BioInvent International AB (“BioInvent”) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today jointly announced the publication of extensive preclinical proof-of-concept data for BT-001 in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC). This peer-reviewed article demonstrates that their co-developed clinical stage product, based on Transgene’s patented oncolytic vector and encoding BioInvent’s proprietary anti-CTLA-4 antibody, has the potential to provide greater therapeutic benefit than systemically administered anti-CTLA-4 antibodies.

.../...

