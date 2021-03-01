Strasbourg, France and Lund, Sweden - March 1, 2021 - 7:30 a.m. CET- Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, and BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announced that the first patient in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial of the novel dual mechanism-of-action oncolytic Vaccinia virus BT-001 has been enrolled at Institut Bergonié (Bordeaux, France).