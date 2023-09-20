 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Transgene advances its innovative immunotherapy pipeline and extends financial visibility until the end of 2024
information fournie par Boursorama CP20/09/2023 à 17:45

2023 Half-year results and business update
­
- Promising data from ongoing clinical trials of neoantigen cancer vaccine TG4050 and HPV-positive cancer therapeutic vaccine TG4001 presented at key congresses in H1 2023

- Immunogenicity clinical data from ongoing trials confirm mechanism of action of Transgene’s therapeutic vaccines TG4050 and TG4001

- Transgene plans to commence a randomized Phase II trial in head and neck cancer with TG4050 in 2024

- Dr. Alessandro Riva, MD, appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, as of June 1, 2023

- Extended financial visibility secured until the end of 2024 through a non-dilutive financing provided by the major shareholder Institut Mérieux

Conference call scheduled today at 6 p.m. CET (in English). See details below.

.../...

