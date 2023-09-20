Transgene advances its innovative immunotherapy pipeline and extends financial visibility until the end of 2024
2023 Half-year results and business update
- Promising data from ongoing clinical trials of neoantigen cancer vaccine TG4050 and HPV-positive cancer therapeutic vaccine TG4001 presented at key congresses in H1 2023
- Immunogenicity clinical data from ongoing trials confirm mechanism of action of Transgene’s therapeutic vaccines TG4050 and TG4001
- Transgene plans to commence a randomized Phase II trial in head and neck cancer with TG4050 in 2024
- Dr. Alessandro Riva, MD, appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, as of June 1, 2023
- Extended financial visibility secured until the end of 2024 through a non-dilutive financing provided by the major shareholder Institut Mérieux
Conference call scheduled today at 6 p.m. CET (in English). See details below.
