Transgene advances its innovative immunotherapy pipeline and extends financial visibility until the end of 2024

2023 Half-year results and business update

- Promising data from ongoing clinical trials of neoantigen cancer vaccine TG4050 and HPV-positive cancer therapeutic vaccine TG4001 presented at key congresses in H1 2023



- Immunogenicity clinical data from ongoing trials confirm mechanism of action of Transgene’s therapeutic vaccines TG4050 and TG4001



- Transgene plans to commence a randomized Phase II trial in head and neck cancer with TG4050 in 2024



- Dr. Alessandro Riva, MD, appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, as of June 1, 2023



- Extended financial visibility secured until the end of 2024 through a non-dilutive financing provided by the major shareholder Institut Mérieux



Conference call scheduled today at 6 p.m. CET (in English). See details below.



