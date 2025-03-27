 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Transgene Achieves Key Milestones in 2024, Including Clinical Proof of Principle for Individualized Cancer Vaccine - Strong Outlook for 2025
27/03/2025

2024 Full-year results and business update


– Clinical proof of principle obtained in Phase I adjuvant head and neck cancer trial with individualized cancer vaccine TG4050 ̶ Further data on 24-month follow-up for all patients of the Phase I part expected in Q2 2025

– Randomization in Phase II part of the Phase I/II trial evaluating TG4050 in head and neck cancer patients due to be completed in Q4 2025


– New trial with individualized cancer vaccine planned to start in Q4 2025 in a second indication

– Business funded until the end of April 2026

Conference call scheduled today at 6 p.m. CET (in English). See details below.



.../...

TRANSGENE
Euronext Paris

