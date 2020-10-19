Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
  Transgene: Acceptance of Late Breaking Abstract at Upcoming SITC 2020 Conference, on the detailed results from clinical study of TG4001 in combination with avelumab in advanced HPV-positive cancers

Transgene: Acceptance of Late Breaking Abstract at Upcoming SITC 2020 Conference, on the detailed results from clinical study of TG4001 in combination with avelumab in advanced HPV-positive cancers
Boursorama CP19/10/2020 à 07:30

Strasbourg, France, October 19, 2020, 7:30 a.m. CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, announced that detailed results of the data from the Phase 1b/2 trial combining TG4001, a HPV16 targeted therapeutic vaccine, with avelumab (BAVENCIO®), a human anti-PD-L1 antibody, in HPV16-positive recurrent and/or metastatic malignancies, will be presented in a poster presentation at the upcoming virtual meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) taking place November 9-14, 2020.

The principal investigator Professor Christophe Le Tourneau will present results from a pooled analysis of the Phase 1b/2 trial, including response rate, median progression-free survival, as well as the impact of patient/disease characteristics on outcome and immunogenicity.

.../...

TRANSGENE
