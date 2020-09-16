Transgene: 2020 Half-year results and business update
Positive clinical results for TG4001 and TG6002 and financial visibility secured until 2022
- TG4001: Very promising results from Phase 1b/2 trial in HPV-positive cancers
- TG6002: Initial translational results confirm the value of intravenous administration
- Preclinical and clinical projects progressing despite the Covid-19 pandemic
- €33.2 million of cash at the end of June 2020 was followed by the receipt of €19 million due to the partial sale of the stake in Tasly BioPharmaceuticals in August 2020, providing financial visibility until 2022
- Succession of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer planned at the end of 2020
Conference call scheduled today at 6:00 p.m. CET (in English). See details below.
.../...
