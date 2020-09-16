Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
SEP 20 CAC 40 Index (10x)
5 070.50
+0.06%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120

Transgene: 2020 Half-year results and business update
16/09/2020 à 17:45

Positive clinical results for TG4001 and TG6002 and financial visibility secured until 2022

­ - TG4001: Very promising results from Phase 1b/2 trial in HPV-positive cancers
­ - TG6002: Initial translational results confirm the value of intravenous administration
­ - Preclinical and clinical projects progressing despite the Covid-19 pandemic
­ - €33.2 million of cash at the end of June 2020 was followed by the receipt of €19 million due to the partial sale of the stake in Tasly BioPharmaceuticals in August 2020, providing financial visibility until 2022
­ - Succession of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer planned at the end of 2020

Conference call scheduled today at 6:00 p.m. CET (in English). See details below.

.../...

Valeurs associées

TRANSGENE
Euronext Paris +0.30%

