Transgene: 2020 Half-year results and business update

Positive clinical results for TG4001 and TG6002 and financial visibility secured until 2022



­ - TG4001: Very promising results from Phase 1b/2 trial in HPV-positive cancers

­ - TG6002: Initial translational results confirm the value of intravenous administration

­ - Preclinical and clinical projects progressing despite the Covid-19 pandemic

­ - €33.2 million of cash at the end of June 2020 was followed by the receipt of €19 million due to the partial sale of the stake in Tasly BioPharmaceuticals in August 2020, providing financial visibility until 2022

­ - Succession of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer planned at the end of 2020



Conference call scheduled today at 6:00 p.m. CET (in English). See details below.



.../...