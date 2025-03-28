 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Tikehau Capital annonce le lancement d'une offre de rachat sur ses obligations existantes
information fournie par Reuters 28/03/2025 à 11:05

Tikehau Capital SCA TKOO.PA :

* LANCEMENT D'UNE OFFRE DE RACHAT SUR SES OBLIGATIONS EXISTANTES VENANT À ÉCHÉANCE EN OCTOBRE 2026

* OFFRE DE RACHAT SUR SA SOUCHE D'OBLIGATIONS EXISTANTES DE 500.000.000 EUROS PORTANT INTÉRÊT AU TAUX DE 2,25% PAR AN

* OFFRE DE RACHAT SUR SA SOUCHE D'OBLIGATIONS EXISTANTES ÉMISES LE 14 OCTOBRE 2019 ET VENANT À MATURITÉ LE 14 OCTOBRE 2026

* ANNONCE SON INTENTION D'ÉMETTRE DES OBLIGATIONS À TAUX FIXE LIBELLÉES EN EUROS

(Rédaction de Gdansk)

Valeurs associées

TIKEHAU CAPITAL
19,8800 EUR Euronext Paris +0,20%
A lire aussi

  • une femme marche sur du carrelage (Crédit: Norbu Gyachung / Unsplash)
    Emeren forme un comité spécial chargé d'évaluer la proposition de privatisation
    information fournie par Reuters 28.03.2025 11:08 

    ((Traduction automatisée par Reuters, veuillez consulter la clause de non-responsabilité https://bit.ly/rtrsauto)) La société d'énergie renouvelable Emeren SOL.N a déclaré vendredi qu'elle avait formé un comité spécial pour évaluer une proposition de privatisation ... Lire la suite

  • dior vitrine (Crédit: / Adobe Stock)
    LVMH : Jean-Christophe Babin nommé CEO de la division montres
    information fournie par AOF 28.03.2025 10:54 

    (AOF) - LVMH a nommé Jean-Christophe Babin au poste de CEO de la division montres, à compter du 1er avril 2025. Il remplace Frédéric Arnault, CEO de Loro Piana. Jean Christophe Babin reportera à Stéphane Bianchi, directeur général adjoint du groupe LVMH, et conservera ... Lire la suite

  • La salle de contrôle d'Euronext, société qui gère la Bourse de Paris ( AFP / ERIC PIERMONT )
    La Bourse de Paris mise sous pression par la politique commerciale américaine
    information fournie par AFP 28.03.2025 10:27 

    Les hausses de droits de douane américains voulues par Donald Trump continuent d'alimenter les inquiétudes sur les marchés vendredi, entraînant la Bourse de Paris en terrain négatif. Vers 10H00, l'indice vedette CAC 40 lâchait 0,26% (-20,88 points) pour s'établir ... Lire la suite

  • Des traders travaillent à leur bureau devant l'indice des prix des actions allemandes, le DAX, à la bourse de Francfort
    L'Europe ouvre en baisse, prudence avant l'inflation US
    information fournie par Reuters 28.03.2025 10:04 

    Les principales Bourses européennes évoluent en baisse en début de séance vendredi, les investisseurs faisant preuve de prudence après de nombreux indicateurs et avant l'inflation PCE aux Etats-Unis. À Paris, le CAC 40 se replie de 0,3% à 7966,02 points vers 08h14 ... Lire la suite

