Tikehau Capital annonce le lancement d'une offre de rachat sur ses obligations existantes

Tikehau Capital SCA TKOO.PA :
* LANCEMENT D'UNE OFFRE DE RACHAT SUR SES OBLIGATIONS EXISTANTES VENANT À ÉCHÉANCE EN OCTOBRE 2026
* OFFRE DE RACHAT SUR SA SOUCHE D'OBLIGATIONS EXISTANTES DE 500.000.000 EUROS PORTANT INTÉRÊT AU TAUX DE 2,25% PAR AN
* OFFRE DE RACHAT SUR SA SOUCHE D'OBLIGATIONS EXISTANTES ÉMISES LE 14 OCTOBRE 2019 ET VENANT À MATURITÉ LE 14 OCTOBRE 2026
* ANNONCE SON INTENTION D'ÉMETTRE DES OBLIGATIONS À TAUX FIXE LIBELLÉES EN EUROS
Texte original nBw995ykca Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur TKOO.PA
(Rédaction de Gdansk)
0 commentaire
Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Signaler le commentaireFermer