Tikehau Capital Advisors, linked to Antoine Flamarion, buys 154.560 EUR of Tikehau Capital shares

* Tikehau Capital disclosed a share purchase by Tikehau Capital Advisors, closely linked to executives Antoine Flamarion and Mathieu Chabran, for 8 000 shares at an aggregated price of 19,32 Euro on Euronext Paris. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. Tikehau Capital SCA published the original content used to generate this news brief on April 20, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

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