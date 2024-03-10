 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Plus de 40 000 produits accessibles à 0€ de frais de courtage
Découvrir Boursomarkets
CAC 40
8 028.01
+0.15%
  2. Aide
  2. Aide
Fermer
CAC 40
8 028.01
+0.15%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120

TABLE-Malaysia's March 1-10 palm oil exports rise 6.8% -ITS
information fournie par Reuters10/03/2024 à 11:22

Malaysian palm oil product exports
for March 1-10 rose 6.8% to 382,640 metric tons from 358,365
tons shipped during the previous month, cargo surveyor Intertek
Testing Services said on Sunday.
    Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for
March 1-10 compared with a month ago (in metric tons):


PALM PRODUCTS


                                   Mar 1-10           Feb 1-10

   Crude palm oil                    38,080             78,255

   RBD palm oil                      46,720             38,310

   RBD palm olein                   106,310            112,075

   RBD palm stearin                  27,340             11,815

   Crude palm kernel oil              8,240              3,190

   Palm fatty acid distillate        26,400              6,330


TOP PALM MARKETS


                                    Mar 1-10           Feb 1-10

   European Union                    85,675            117,005

   China                             26,185            23,020

   India & subcontinent              40,630            56,365 


(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed
here; they may not add up to total exports)


TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH

Month                  Total          Net Change      m/m %
February             1,106,054         -180,455       -14.0
January              1,286,509          -92,421       -6.7    
December             1,378,930         -151,743        -9.9


Kuala Lumpur Newsroom 
Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com

 (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff, Editing by Louise Heavens)
© 2024 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.

0 commentaire

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer

Mes listes

Cette liste ne contient aucune valeur.

Pages les plus populaires

L'offre BoursoBank