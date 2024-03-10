Malaysian palm oil product exports for March 1-10 rose 6.8% to 382,640 metric tons from 358,365 tons shipped during the previous month, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Sunday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for March 1-10 compared with a month ago (in metric tons): PALM PRODUCTS Mar 1-10 Feb 1-10 Crude palm oil 38,080 78,255 RBD palm oil 46,720 38,310 RBD palm olein 106,310 112,075 RBD palm stearin 27,340 11,815 Crude palm kernel oil 8,240 3,190 Palm fatty acid distillate 26,400 6,330 TOP PALM MARKETS Mar 1-10 Feb 1-10 European Union 85,675 117,005 China 26,185 23,020 India & subcontinent 40,630 56,365 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % February 1,106,054 -180,455 -14.0 January 1,286,509 -92,421 -6.7 December 1,378,930 -151,743 -9.9 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff, Editing by Louise Heavens)
TABLE-Malaysia's March 1-10 palm oil exports rise 6.8% -ITS
information fournie par Reuters10/03/2024 à 11:22
