Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client STMicroelectronics fixe la nouvelle émission d'obligations convertibles à $1,5 milliard Reuters • 28/07/2020 à 16:59









28 juillet (Reuters) - STMICROELECTRONICS NV STM.BN : * FIXE À 1,5 MILLIARD DE DOLLARS US LA NOUVELLE ÉMISSION D'OBLIGATIONS CONVERTIBLES EN 2 TRANCHES * OBLIGATIONS SENIOR NON ASSORTIES DE SÛRETÉS CONVERTIBLES EN ACTIONS ORDINAIRES NOUVELLES OU EN ACTIONS EXISTANTES DE STM * LES OBLIGATIONS NOUVELLES SERONT ÉMISES EN DEUX TRANCHES, L'UNE DE 750 MILLIONS DE DOLLARS US AVEC UNE ÉCHÉANCE À 5 ANS * LES OBLIGATIONS NOUVELLES SERONT ÉMISES EN DEUX TRANCHES, L'AUTRE DE 750 MILLIONS DE DOLLARS US AVEC UNE ÉCHÉANCE À 7 ANS * LE RÈGLEMENT-LIVRAISON DES OBLIGATIONS NOUVELLES EST PRÉVU LE 4 AOÛT 2020 OU AUX ENVIRONS DE CETTE DATE Texte original sur Eikon Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur STM.BN (Gdansk Newsroom)

Valeurs associées STMICROELECTRONICS Euronext Paris -5.32%