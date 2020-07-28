STMicroelectronics fixe la nouvelle émission d'obligations convertibles à $1,5 milliard
Reuters•28/07/2020 à 16:59
28 juillet (Reuters) - STMICROELECTRONICS NV STM.BN :
* FIXE À 1,5 MILLIARD DE DOLLARS US LA NOUVELLE ÉMISSION D'OBLIGATIONS CONVERTIBLES EN 2 TRANCHES
* OBLIGATIONS SENIOR NON ASSORTIES DE SÛRETÉS CONVERTIBLES EN ACTIONS ORDINAIRES NOUVELLES OU EN ACTIONS EXISTANTES DE STM
* LES OBLIGATIONS NOUVELLES SERONT ÉMISES EN DEUX TRANCHES, L'UNE DE 750 MILLIONS DE DOLLARS US AVEC UNE ÉCHÉANCE À 5 ANS
* LES OBLIGATIONS NOUVELLES SERONT ÉMISES EN DEUX TRANCHES, L'AUTRE DE 750 MILLIONS DE DOLLARS US AVEC UNE ÉCHÉANCE À 7 ANS
* LE RÈGLEMENT-LIVRAISON DES OBLIGATIONS NOUVELLES EST PRÉVU LE 4 AOÛT 2020 OU AUX ENVIRONS DE CETTE DATE
Texte original sur Eikon Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur STM.BN
(Gdansk Newsroom)
