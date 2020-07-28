AUG 20 CAC 40 Index (10x)
4 932.00
-0.08%
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
    3. Connexion
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
    3. Connexion
Espace Membre Boursorama

Erreur d'authentification

Votre compte a été clôturé.

Vous êtes authentifié. Nous chargeons votre espace membre.

Pour des raisons de sécurité et pour continuer à accéder à votre espace membre, nous vous remercions de bien vouloir valider votre compte membre en cliquant sur le lien suivant : Je valide mon compte membre
Vous allez recevoir un email à l'adresse indiquée lorsque vous aviez créé votre compte.
Cliquez ensuite sur le lien présent dans le mail. Vous pourrez alors de nouveau accéder à votre compte membre.
Si vous n'avez pas reçu cet email, contactez-nous

Un email de confirmation vient de vous être adressé.

Mot de passe oublié ?

Bénéficiez gratuitement de fonctionnalités et de services additionnels. Devenez membre

Identifiant/Mot de passe oublié
Si vous êtes Membre de la Communauté Boursorama, veuillez indiquer l'adresse email que vous avez fournie lors de votre enregistrement pour recevoir votre identifiant et/ou ré-initialiser votre mot de passe :

Nouveau sur Boursorama ? Devenez membre

Fermer

AUG 20 CAC 40 Index (10x)
4 932.00
-0.08%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120

STMicroelectronics fixe la nouvelle émission d'obligations convertibles à $1,5 milliard
Reuters28/07/2020 à 16:59

28 juillet (Reuters) - STMICROELECTRONICS NV STM.BN :

* FIXE À 1,5 MILLIARD DE DOLLARS US LA NOUVELLE ÉMISSION D'OBLIGATIONS CONVERTIBLES EN 2 TRANCHES

* OBLIGATIONS SENIOR NON ASSORTIES DE SÛRETÉS CONVERTIBLES EN ACTIONS ORDINAIRES NOUVELLES OU EN ACTIONS EXISTANTES DE STM

* LES OBLIGATIONS NOUVELLES SERONT ÉMISES EN DEUX TRANCHES, L'UNE DE 750 MILLIONS DE DOLLARS US AVEC UNE ÉCHÉANCE À 5 ANS

* LES OBLIGATIONS NOUVELLES SERONT ÉMISES EN DEUX TRANCHES, L'AUTRE DE 750 MILLIONS DE DOLLARS US AVEC UNE ÉCHÉANCE À 7 ANS

* LE RÈGLEMENT-LIVRAISON DES OBLIGATIONS NOUVELLES EST PRÉVU LE 4 AOÛT 2020 OU AUX ENVIRONS DE CETTE DATE

Texte original sur Eikon Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur STM.BN

(Gdansk Newsroom)

Valeurs associées

STMICROELECTRONICS
Euronext Paris -5.32%
© 2020 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.

0 commentaire

Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer

Mes listes

Une erreur est survenue pendant le chargement de la liste

valeur

dernier

var.
TOTAL
32.405 +0.05%
CAC 40
4928.94 -0.22%
ENERTIME
1.77 +22.92%
GAUSSIN
3.4615 -1.38%
SOCIETE GENERALE
14.256 +0.86%
BoursoramaBanque_BLANC
Pages les plus populaires
Contacts
L'offre Boursorama Banque
Liens utiles

Les Risques en Bourse

Fermer