STIF : STIF exceeds its revenue targets for 2025 and takes on a new dimension

Pro forma revenue [1] 2025: 104 M€

Consolidated revenue 2025: 90,5 M€

Saint-Georges-sur-Loire, January 22, 2026 – 5:45 p.m. – STIF (FR001400MDW2, ALSTI), Specialist in explosion protection, publishes its consolidated annual revenue for the 2025 financial year, ending December 31.

(in €m) 2025 2024 Change

2025/2024 Total revenue 90.5 61.2 +47.8%

2025 revenue exceeding targets

The STIF Group's consolidated revenue reached €90.5 million for the full 2025 fiscal year, up +47.8% compared to the 2024 fiscal year.

This performance exceeds the targets presented last October, which anticipated consolidated revenue of €86.6 million for 2025.

On a pro forma basis, i.e., including the two acquisitions of Stuvex and Boss Products achieved in 2025 for the full year, revenue would have amounted to €104 million, an increase of +70%.

On a like-for-like basis, i.e., excluding acquisitions, the Group's revenue would have been €76 million, up +24.2%, exceeding the target of €74.0 million set last October.

This solid growth was driven by the Explosion Energy (BESS) segment, which posted revenue of €41.4 million for the full year, compared with €29.3 million in 2024, an increase of +41.4%. This sharp increase was generated by continued strong demand from major players in the international energy storage products and services market, with significant business volumes signed with Fluence, Tesla, Sungrow, Wärtsilä, and CATL. This activity represents 45.8% of overall business volume.

Sales in the Passive Industrial Explosion Protection segment benefit from a highly innovative and constantly evolving product range, marketed in high-potential geographical areas. For the full year, sales in this segment amounted to €16.6 million, compared with €10.8 million in 2024, an increase of +53.5% due to the combined effect of continued robust organic growth (+€2.6 million and +23.6%) and the contribution of BOSS Products' activities in this segment since its integration.

Two new segments were introduced following the consolidation of Stuvex's activities and Boss Products' trading activities outside the Group in the United States.

The Active Explosion Industry segment, represented by Stuvex's activities, posted sales of €6.8 million in 2025 in the second half of the year alone (7.5% of total sales).

The US Distribution segment generated revenue of €4.4 million in 2025, in the second half of the year alone (4.8% of total revenue).

The Group's traditional product lines, which include handling equipment for bulk products, recorded revenue of €19.6 million in 2025, compared with €19.4 million in 2024, and now account for 21.7% of total revenue, compared with 31.7% a year earlier. In a sluggish market, the Group is maintaining its position, bolstered by a large customer base and internationally recognized expertise in this segment.

International sales evenly distributed across three continents

Sales in North America reached €30.5 million, compared with €29.8 million a year earlier. Sales to Tesla USA in 2024 were particularly high at the end of the year in preparation for the opening of their new site. As of December 31, 2025, sales in North America accounted for 34% of total revenue.

Europe, excluding France, recorded revenue of €24.6 million, compared with €14.8 million a year earlier, an increase of more than 60%, mainly due to the integration of Stuvex in the second half of the year. Europe now accounts for 27% of global sales.

STIF France posted revenue of €8.4 million, compared with €8.0 million in 2024, representing 9% of global sales.

Sales in Asia tripled year-on-year, rising from €7.2 million in 2024 to €23.4 million in 2025, supported by the commercial dynamism of the Vigilex Energy division and the acquisition of significant business volumes from major players in energy storage such as Sungrow, Tesla, and CATL.

Ahead of schedule, the STIF group consolidates its global leadership

Last October, the STIF Group presented targets that have already been exceeded, while the Group's commercial momentum is growing with the ramp-up of two recent acquisitions.

With a solid foothold in the exponentially growing BESS market, extensive geographical coverage in high-potential areas, and a range of innovative products that meet the highest quality standards in the field of safety, the STIF Group is well positioned to embark on a new cycle of strong growth and consolidate its position as the global leader in the industrial and energy explosion protection market.

[1] Pro forma scope for 2025: Integration of Stuvex and Boss Products as of January 1, 2025