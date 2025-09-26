STIF : Completion of the acquisition of BOSS PRODUCTS, a North American specialist in the distribution of explosion protection technologies and devices for industrial environments

PRESS RELEASE

Completion of the acquisition of BOSS PRODUCTS, a North American specialist in the distribution of explosion protection technologies and devices for industrial environments

Densification of the commercial network to accelerate sales and strengthen the Group's economic footprint in the United States and Canada

New distinction with the Disruption Award received at the 2025 Lionesses Montefiore Grand Prix

Saint-Georges-sur-Loire, 26 th September 2025 – 17h45 – STIF (FR001400MDW2, ALSTI), explosion protection specialist, announces the completion of its takeover of BOSS PRODUCTS, a North American distributor of explosion protection technologies and devices for industrial environments, with the acquisition of 70% of its capital from BOSS INDUSTRIAL GROUP.

STIF already held 10% of BOSS PRODUCTS' capital since the beginning of 2024, and the STIF Group's stake now stands at 80%. This acquisition follows the announcement of exclusive negotiations on September 1 st , 2025.

With 50 employees, BOSS PRODUCTS is a family-owned company based in Texas, USA, specializing in the distribution and maintenance of active and passive protection systems against dust and gas explosions in industrial environments. BOSS PRODUCTS has been the STIF Group's preferred partner in the United States since 2017 for the exclusive distribution of the Vigilex products range in the United States and Canada. The company also holds a majority stake in BOSS PRODUCTS UK, a distribution company in the British market, which is also part of the transaction.

It enjoys a solid reputation in the agri-food, dust treatment, and woodworking sectors, with a commercial presence covering the United States and Canada. BOSS PRODUCTS generated revenue of $17.7 million in 2024 and is a profitable company.

This acquisition is financed by bank debt and will be consolidated in the Group's accounts from 2025. The management of BOSS PRODUCTS will remain in place to lead commercial activities in North America.

With the integration of BOSS PRODUCTS and following the acquisition of Stuvex last July, the STIF Group anticipates achieving pro forma revenue of around €100 million by the end of the 2025 financial year.

José Burgos, CEO of STIF says: " The completion of the takeover of BOSS PRODUCTS, with whom we share a common vision and ambitions, marks a new milestone in the Group's international expansion strategy. It gives us access to an established and recognized local distribution network, in addition to our production site in Texas, enabling us to widely distribute our innovative, certified products, which are perfectly in line with manufacturers' safety requirements. We will thus benefit from BOSS PRODUCTS excellent commercial momentum and, through this vertical integration, also absorb our American partner's distribution margin ."

José Burgos receives the Disruption Award at the 2025 Lionesses Montefiore Grand Prix

José Burgos, CEO of STIF Group, received the Disruption Award on September 25 at the Lionesses Grand Prix ceremony held in Paris, in recognition of its bold international development strategy.

The Lionesses Grand Prix honors entrepreneurs who lead growth companies, combining responsibility with a sustainable economic model.

The Grand Prix jury is composed of experts in investment, support, and growth for SMEs and mid-cap companies, consulting and strategy professionals, and successful entrepreneurs who have combined growth, profitability, and sustainability within their companies.

This new award recognizes the vision and determination of the STIF group to deploy its offering through a rapidly expanding sales network that now spans Europe, Asia, and North America.

Upcoming event :

Publication of half-yearly results 2025: October 1, 2025 (after market close)

STIF, the explosion protection specialist

Founded in 1984, the STIF Group is a French industrial player specializing in the design, manufacture, and marketing of innovative industrial equipment for niche markets. Historically positioned in handling equipment for bulk products, such as elevator buckets, elevator belts, and compression fittings, the family-owned group has diversified over the past decade by expanding into passive and active protection against industrial dust explosion risks and protection against explosion risks in battery energy storage systems (BESS). With a headcount close to 350, internationally recognized product ranges, and four factories in France, Asia, and the US, the Group aims to become a global player in industrial and energy safety in Europe and internationally.

Contact

STIF

External Relations Department

Géraldine Baudouin

direction@stifnet.com

+33 (0)2 41 72 16 83 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Investor Relations

Ghislaine Gasparetto

stif@seitosei-actifin.com

+33 (0)6 85 36 76 81 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Press Relations

Michael Scholze

michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com

+33 (0)6 85 86 17 35