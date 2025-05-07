 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Spie remporte le contrat de gestion des installations techniques du centre de services de la Commerzbank en Allemagne
information fournie par Reuters 07/05/2025 à 11:36

Spie SA SPIE.PA :

* SPIE REMPORTE À NOUVEAU LE CONTRAT DE GESTION DES INSTALLATIONS TECHNIQUES DU CENTRE DE SERVICES DE LA COMMERZBANK EN ALLEMAGNE

* LES PRESTATIONS COMPRENNENT LA MAINTENANCE DES SYSTÈMES TECHNIQUES COMPLEXES DE BÂTIMENT, AINSI QUE LA MODERNISATION CONTINUE DES INSTALLATIONS

Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur SPIE.PA

(Rédaction de Gdansk)

