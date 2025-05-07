Spie remporte le contrat de gestion des installations techniques du centre de services de la Commerzbank en Allemagne

Spie SA SPIE.PA :
* SPIE REMPORTE À NOUVEAU LE CONTRAT DE GESTION DES INSTALLATIONS TECHNIQUES DU CENTRE DE SERVICES DE LA COMMERZBANK EN ALLEMAGNE
* LES PRESTATIONS COMPRENNENT LA MAINTENANCE DES SYSTÈMES TECHNIQUES COMPLEXES DE BÂTIMENT, AINSI QUE LA MODERNISATION CONTINUE DES INSTALLATIONS
(Rédaction de Gdansk)
