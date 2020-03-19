Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client SoLocal annonce l'ouverture d'une procédure de conciliation Reuters • 19/03/2020 à 07:11









PARIS, 19 mars (Reuters) - SoLocal LOCAL.PA annonce * L'OUVERTURE D'UNE PROCÉDURE DE CONCILIATION AFIN D'ENCADRER SES DISCUSSIONS AVEC SES CRÉANCIERS * CETTE PROCÉDURE DOIT PERMETTRE D'ENCADRER LES PROCHAINES DISCUSSIONS AVEC LES CRÉANCIERS DE L'ENTREPRISE, COMPTE TENU DE SA DÉCISION DE SUSPENDRE LE PAIEMENT DU COUPON TRIMESTRIEL RELATIF À À L'OBLIGATION D'ÉCHÉANCE MARS 2022 * LA PROCÉDURE A ÉTÉ OUVERTE LE 16 MARS PAR LE PRÉSIDENT DU TRIBUNAL DE COMMERCE DE NANTERRE POUR UNE DURÉE INITIALE DE 4 MOIS Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur LOCAL.PA

Valeurs associées SOLOCAL Euronext Paris +2.97%