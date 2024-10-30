SOGECLAIR: turnover for the 3rd quarter 2024

9 MONTHS TURNOVER TO SEPTEMBER 30, 2024: +7.4% at €115.8M

Growth in 3rd quarter: turnover +4.1% at €36.7M







SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility announces today its turnover over 9 months ending on September 30th, 2024.



Non-significant foreign exchange variations for the period represent 0.0M€ compared with -0.5M€ in 2023.



Turnover to September 30, 2024, were up 7.4%, for the 14th consecutive quarter, despite an unfavorable base effect, particularly in the Solutions division.



Since 2023, we have been presenting our turnover according to the location of our subsidiaries, rather than the location of our customers.



Business aviation (42.6% of turnover) grew by 19.4%, driven in particular by North America, up 31.3%. Europe was up 8.3%.

Commercial aviation (34.9% of turnover) stabilized (up slightly by 1.8%), driven by activities in North America.

Automotive (7.4% of turnover) was up 4.9%, while defense (5.2% of turnover) rose sharply by 31.9%. Rail (6.1% of turnover) was down 29.5%, while space (2.2% of turnover) was down 2.6%.



Our well-diversified markets and sectors are enabling us to sustain growth in a tense market environment, particularly in the commercial aviation and automotive sectors.