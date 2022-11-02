SOGECLAIR: turnover for the 3rd quarter 2022

Turnover over the first 9 months as of September 30th 2022: +13.3% à €99.6M

At constants exchange rate and perimeter*: +9.8%



SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility announces today its turnover over the first 9 months ended 30 September 2022.



The ONE SOGECLAIR strategic plan for a more premium, more attractive and more transversal repositioning has led to the implementation of the new organization on 1st January 2022. For the 3rd consecutive quarter, SOGECLAIR is presenting its turnover according to this new organization. The 2021 comparison is pro-forma.

With a 3rd quarter at +11.3%, this is the 6th consecutive quarter of increased turnover. Commercial aviation (33.2% of turnover) confirms its strong rebound at +40.9%, automotive (9.7% of turnover) starts again with +6.4%, business aviation (39.7% of turnover) remains dynamic with +4.4% and rail (8.3% of turnover) is stable.