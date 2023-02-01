SOGECLAIR : turnover 2022

Turnover 2022: €134.9M (+11.5%; +8.1%*)

Turnover for the 4th quarter 2022: €35.3M (+6.5%; +3.5%*)



SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility announces today its turnover for 2022.





*At constant exchange rate and perimeter: The change variations over the period represent €-3.7M against €+-1.3M in 2021.

The scope variations over the period represent €0.4M (reorganization in Germany).





The ONE SOGECLAIR strategic plan for a more premium, more attractive and more transversal positioning has led to the implementation of the new organization since 1st January 2022. For the 4th consecutive quarter, SOGECLAIR is presenting its turnover according to this new organization. The 2021 comparison is pro-forma.

With a turnover up by 11.5%, this is the 7th consecutive quarter of increased turnover (+6.5%) with an unfavorable base effect (Q4 2021 at +17.7%). Commercial aviation (33.4% of turnover) confirmed its strong rebound at +37.7%, rail (8.4% of turnover) grew by 17.5%, business aviation (39.9% of turnover) went on growing with +4.2% and automotive (8.9% of turnover) declined by 7.5%.



All regions are progressing with the exception of the rest of the world (0.5% of turnover), with Asia Pacific and America recovering faster than Europe.