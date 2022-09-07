SOGECLAIR: results for the 1st half 2022
information fournie par Boursorama CP07/09/2022 à 17:45
RESULTS FOR THE 1st HALF 2022
Turnover = €67.16 M +14.3% (+11.0% at constants exchange rate and perimeter)
EBITDA (1) = €2.3 M (+26.1%)
Equity= €57.1 M (+3.4%)
SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility announces today its financial results for the 1st half ended June 30th 2022.
Highlights:
The first half of the year saw turnover growth of 14.3%, during which operating costs were impacted by items such as a loss of €1.2 million on large automotive simulators which are now in the process of being received, the transformation of the Savannah plant in the United States into a customer service center with the transfer of production to the Montreal unit, an increase in raw material costs whose impact was not immediate, as well as a strain on human resources issues which saw a reinforcement of the teams (+121 people on net).
By geographical area: within the framework of the ONE SOGECLAIR organization, the geographical areas, which are the main sources of operational decisions, are intended to serve our different Business Units by profession.
Valeurs associées
|Euronext Paris
|+1.86%
Mes listes
Une erreur est survenue pendant le chargement de la liste
Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Signaler le commentaireFermer