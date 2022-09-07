SOGECLAIR: results for the 1st half 2022

RESULTS FOR THE 1st HALF 2022

Turnover = €67.16 M +14.3% (+11.0% at constants exchange rate and perimeter)

EBITDA (1) = €2.3 M (+26.1%)

Equity= €57.1 M (+3.4%)



SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility announces today its financial results for the 1st half ended June 30th 2022.



Highlights:

The first half of the year saw turnover growth of 14.3%, during which operating costs were impacted by items such as a loss of €1.2 million on large automotive simulators which are now in the process of being received, the transformation of the Savannah plant in the United States into a customer service center with the transfer of production to the Montreal unit, an increase in raw material costs whose impact was not immediate, as well as a strain on human resources issues which saw a reinforcement of the teams (+121 people on net).



By geographical area: within the framework of the ONE SOGECLAIR organization, the geographical areas, which are the main sources of operational decisions, are intended to serve our different Business Units by profession.