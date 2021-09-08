SOGECLAIR : results for the 1st half 2021

RESULTS FOR THE 1st HALF 2021

Turnover = €59.1 M i.e -14.2%, -7.7% at constants exchange rate and perimeter

(€30.4M over the 2nd quarter i.e +18.7%)

EBITDA (1) = €1.8 M vs €-1.1 M at the 1st half 2020

Equity= €55.2 M in H1 2021 vs €46.0 M at H1 2020

Net debt(2) = €10.9M in H1 2021 vs €20.9M at H1 2020



As anticipated, the first half of 2021 marks an inflection point in terms of activity with a second quarter that is back to growth.

The restructuring plan initiated in mid-2020 has enabled the company to lower its breakeven point by nearly €2 million per month, the EBITDA for the first half of the year has become positive again at €1.8 million.

The balance sheet has been strengthened with equity at €55.2 million (+20%) and the net debt, including "COVID" social debts and state-guaranteed loans, downs to €10.9 million, i.e. -47.8% in one year.