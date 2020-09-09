SOGECLAIR: results for the 1st half 2020

RESULTS FOR THE 1st HALF 2020

Turnover = €68.9 M, -24.0% (€25.6 M over the 2nd quarter so that -43.9%)

EBITDA (1) = €-1.1 M against €5.4M at the 1st half 2019

Provisions and charges related to the Covid-19 = €15.21M



SOGECLAIR, designer and manufacturer of innovative high added-value solutions for the mobility, announces today its financial results for the 1st half ended June 30th 2020.



The activity for the 1st half was penalized by the Covid-19 crisis with a 43.9% turnover decrease during the alone second quarter. The Aerospace division (-54.0% at Q2) suffered from site closings for business aviation and space, and production rates and engineering reduction for commercial aviation. The Vehicle division has decreased by 65.7% (Q2) and the Simulation division has increased by 12.5% (Q2) thanks to its good order book.