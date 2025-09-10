SOGECLAIR: results for H1 2025

RESULTS for the 1st HALF OF 2025

Turnover = €80.6M (+1.9%)

EBITDA(1) = €5.1M (+24.2%)

Equities = €59.1M (+2.3%)







Blagnac, France, September 10th, 2025, after closing of the Stock Market.



SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility, published its results for the 1st half ended June 30, 2025. SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris.



The Board of Directors, which met on September 8th, 2025, has approved the financial statements for the half-year ended June 30, 2025.