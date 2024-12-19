SOGECLAIR: new governance

Sogeclair's Board of Directors has decided to make the following changes, effective on January 6, 2025:

- Alexandre ROBARDEY is appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors.

- Philippe BREL is appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Group. He succeeds Olivier Pedron.



Alexandre ROBARDEY, a lawyer and asset manager, is a graduate of the IFA and joined the Board of Directors in 2020. His appointment makes him the third generation of the Robardey family (65% shareholder in the Group) to hold the position of Chairman of the Board.



Philippe BREL, training engineer, has extensive experience in the aerospace and defense sectors, both in France and the United States. His career as Industrial Director, Director of Business Units for major groups and Chairman of the Management Board of a listed ETI will enable the Group to support our customers and teams in achieving operational excellence.

His background in a family-run business, and the good financial results to his credit, are all assets that will enable Sogeclair to achieve the objectives set out in the Sogeclair 2030 plan (turnover: 250M€, EBITDA: 12%, Free-cash Flow: 5%).



The Board of Directors welcomes this new duo and appreciates their complementary skills.