SOGECLAIR: lay-off plan project

Due to the Covid-19 health crisis, the commercial aviation sector is experiencing severe turbulences for an estimated period of 3 to 5 years.



SOGECLAIR generated nearly 40% of its turnover in 2019 on this segment, mainly through its European subsidiaries, SOGECLAIR aerospace France, Germany, Spain, United-Kingdom for the engineering.



It is in this context that SOGECLAIR aerospace SAS announced a lay-off plan project which could involve up to 245 people in France.



Measures to adapt the workforce to the new market reality are being studied mainly for the German, British and Spanish subsidiaries and could concern up to around 50% of the total workforce affected by the measures planned in the French subsidiary.











Next announcement:

Turnover for Q2 2020, on July 22th 2020 after closing of the Stock Market

Results for 1st half 2020, on September 09th 2020 2020 after closing of the Stock Market