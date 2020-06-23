JUL 20 CAC 40 Index (10x)
4 975.50
+1.74%
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
    3. Connexion
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
    3. Connexion
Espace Membre Boursorama

Erreur d'authentification

Votre compte a été clôturé.

Vous êtes authentifié. Nous chargeons votre espace membre.

Mot de passe oublié ?

Devenez membre - Bénéficiez gratuitement de fonctionnalités et de services additionnels

Identifiant/Mot de passe oublié
Si vous êtes Membre de la Communauté Boursorama, veuillez indiquer l'adresse email que vous avez fournie lors de votre enregistrement pour recevoir votre identifiant et/ou ré-initialiser votre mot de passe :

Nouveau sur Boursorama ? Devenez membre

Fermer

JUL 20 CAC 40 Index (10x)
4 975.50
+1.74%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120

SOGECLAIR: lay-off plan project
Boursorama CP23/06/2020 à 17:40

Due to the Covid-19 health crisis, the commercial aviation sector is experiencing severe turbulences for an estimated period of 3 to 5 years.

SOGECLAIR generated nearly 40% of its turnover in 2019 on this segment, mainly through its European subsidiaries, SOGECLAIR aerospace France, Germany, Spain, United-Kingdom for the engineering.

It is in this context that SOGECLAIR aerospace SAS announced a lay-off plan project which could involve up to 245 people in France.

Measures to adapt the workforce to the new market reality are being studied mainly for the German, British and Spanish subsidiaries and could concern up to around 50% of the total workforce affected by the measures planned in the French subsidiary.





Next announcement:
Turnover for Q2 2020, on July 22th 2020 after closing of the Stock Market
Results for 1st half 2020, on September 09th 2020 2020 after closing of the Stock Market

Valeurs associées

SOGECLAIR
Euronext Paris 0.00%

0 commentaire

Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer

Mes listes

Une erreur est survenue pendant le chargement de la liste

valeur

dernier

var.
BoursoramaBanque_BLANC
Pages les plus populaires
Contacts
L'offre Boursorama Banque
Liens utiles

Les Risques en Bourse

Fermer