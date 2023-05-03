 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
SOGECLAIR : consolidated turnover for the 1st quarter 2023
information fournie par Boursorama CP03/05/2023 à 17:40

Consolidated turnover for the 1st quarter 2023: +8.2% at €36.3M
At constant exchange rate *: + 7.2%

SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility announces today its turnover for the 1st quarter 2023, ending on March 31st 2023.

* The change variations over the period represent €0.4M against €0.6M in 2022.

With a turnover up by 8.2% and despite a demanding base effect (Q1 2022 at +16.8%), growth was driven by rail (+26.5%), business aviation (+12.4%) and commercial aviation (+9.4%).


The strong increase in America was driven by the dynamism of the aerospace markets and by catch-up production.
The growth in Europe is driven by the markets in Germany and the United Kingdom. France, down slightly by 5.5%, suffered from a negative base effect (Q1 2022 at +17.4%).

