SOGECLAIR : consolidated turnover for the 1st quarter 2022

Consolidated turnover for the 1st quarter 2022: +16.8% at €33.6M

At constants exchange rate and perimeter*: +13.3%



SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility announces today its turnover for the 1st quarter 2022, ending on March 31st 2022.



* The change variations over the period represent €0.6M against €0.7M in 2021

The scope variations over the period represent €-0.4M.



The ONE SOGECLAIR strategic plan for a more premium, more attractive and more transversal repositioning has led to the implementation of the new organization on 1st January 2022. For the first time, SOGECLAIR is presenting its turnover according to this new organization, the 2021 comparison is pro-forma.

The growth of the activity in the 1st quarter of 2022, +16.8% at €33.6M, confirms the cycle started during the 2nd quarter of 2021, it is the 4th consecutive quarter of increase in turnover.

All the Business Units, all the geographical areas and all the activities are progressing. The rebound is supported by the commercial aviation, rail and business aviation markets.