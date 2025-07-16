SOGECLAIR: consolidated turnover for the 1st half of 2025

CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER FOR THE 1ST HALF OF 2025: +1,9% at €80.6M

AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATE (*): +1.7%





Blagnac, France, July 16, 2025, after closing of the Stock Market.





SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility, announces today its turnover for the 1st half 2025 (ending on 30 June 2025). SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.



(*)At constant exchange rate: exchange rate fluctuations over the period represent €+0.15M compared with €0M in 2024.



The H1 2025 turnover up slightly. The Group posts turnover at €80.6M, up by 1.9% and by 1.7% at constant exchange rate. The Q2 turnover is stable at -0.7% at constants exchange rate and perimeter.