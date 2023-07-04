SOGECLAIR: Consolidated turnover for the 1st half 2023: +7,4% at €72.6M

Consolidated turnover for the 1st half 2023: +7,4% at €72.6M

At constants exchange rate and perimeter*: +7.0%



SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility announces today its turnover for the 1st half 2023, ending on June 30, 2023.

Despite an unfavorable base effect (+14.3% in the 1st half of 2022), the 1st half of 2023 closed with sustained growth of 7.4% (7% at constants exchange rate and perimeter). Growth was driven by the commercial aviation (+17.4%), defense, rail and business aviation sectors (each between +8.2% and +8.7%), while the automotive (-6.3%) and industrial (-36.1%) sectors suffered.

In the 2nd quarter, turnover rose by 6.7%.



* The change variations over the period represent €0.3M against € 1.5M in 2022.

Europe and America are the fastest-growing regions, while France and Asia-Pacific are in decline after the strong increases of 2022 (+17.9% and +43% respectively).