SOGECLAIR: consolidated 2020 1st quarter turnover

Consolidated 2020 1st quarter turnover: - 3.8%

At constant exchange rate*: - 4.6%



SOGECLAIR, designer and manufacturer of innovative high added-value solutions for the mobility, announces today its turnover for the 2020 1st quarter, ending on March 31st 2020. The reduction of activity is linked to the COVID-19* and the turnover decreases by 3.8% and 4.6% at constant exchange rate.

* The change variations over the period represent €0.3M against €1.1M at 2019.



Aerospace division (78.3% of the turnover against 82.8% at Q1 2019): restated from the base effects linked to the exchange rate and Brexit, the decrease of activity is limited to 7.4%, it is related to the COVID-19 impact which has caused a strong slowdown from mid-March 2020.



Simulation division (21.3% of the turnover against 15.8% at Q1 2019): pursues its sustained growth at +29.5%. All sectors, automobile, rail and defense, are progressing.



Vehicle division (0.3% of consolidated turnover against 1.4% at Q1 2019): restated from the intragroup activities, the turnover diminishes by 29%. The division faces a low period in military countermine programs.



First affected by the pandemic, it is logically that the Asia-Pacific area diminishes by 23.2% (-€0.46M). All the other areas fell from 3% to 4% on average, only the rest of the world is progressing to 62.5% (+€0.13M).