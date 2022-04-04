SOGECLAIR CONFIRMS ITS ELIGIBILITY FOR THE PEA-PME SHARE SAVING SCHEME, AND INDICATES ITS DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE

Blagnac, France, and Montreal, Canada, 04th April 2022 at 5.35 pm - SOGECLAIR (Euronext: SOG), supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility, confirms that it meets all the eligibility criteria for the PEA-PME (small and medium-size enterprise share saving scheme) specified by Article L.221-32-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code, ie: market capitalization lower than €1 billion, headcount lower than 5,000 employees, annual turnover lower than €1.5 billion or a total balance sheet lower than €2 billion. These eligibility criteria are assessed on the basis of the consolidated accounts of SOGECLAIR on 31st December 2021, taking into account its subsidiaries.



Consequently, SOGECLAIR shares can be fully integrated into PEA-PME accounts.



The dividend of €0.90 gross per share announced on 16th March 2022 (press release on the 2021 Annual Results), submitted for approval to the General Meeting to be held on 12th May 2022 would be paid on 18th May 2022. The detachment of the coupon would take place on 16th May 2022.





Next announcement: turnover for Q1 2022, on May 04th 2022 after closing of the Stock Market



About SOGECLAIR

SOGECLAIR provides consulting services, engineering and technological products to the aeronautical, aerospace, vehicle, railway and defence sectors. Its employees are spread over 4 continents.