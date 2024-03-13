SOGECLAIR: annual results for 2023

Consolidated turnover : 148,0 M€, +9,7% (ATCC : +10,6%)

EBITDA(1) = 16,7 M€, +32,3%

RN = 4,7 M€, +82,9%

Dividend = 0,94 € par action, +4,4%







SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility announces today its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023.





The Board of Directors met on March 07, 2024 has approved the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. The audit procedures on the annual accounts have been carried out.

All the intermediate management balances are increasing, with an EBITDA at 11.3% of turnover (16.7M€), an operating income at 4.6% of turnover (6.9M€) and a net income at 3.2% (4.7M€), illustrating the rigorous execution of the ONE SOGECLAIR plan.